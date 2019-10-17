It was Tyler Walsh’s job as rodeo clown that got him into comedy.
“I was a bad rodeo clown and wanted to get better,” Walsh said.
As a rodeo clown, it was his job to be inside the barrel and be hooked up to a microphone to do jokes throughout the rodeo.
Walsh, who graduated from Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School in 2008, started in rodeo wanting to be a bull fighter (protects the riders from the bulls). He did that for a few years, but injures caused him to stop.
“When you quit bull fighting, the other side is the rodeo clown stuff,” Walsh said.
To help him get better as a rodeo clown, Walsh found improv comedy classes in Des Moines at a small comedy theater. The classes were a lot like the TV show “Who’s Line is It Anyway” style. He then went to an open mic for stand-up comedy and really liked it.
Walsh was a rodeo clown for about seven years, but clowned his last rodeo in September as he wants to focus more on comedy.
Walsh performs comedy shows mostly in the Midwest, including Minneapolis, Chicago, Omaha, and Des Moines, but has also gone out to Colorado (Boulder and Denver).
After starting his comedy career in Des Moines, Walsh moved to Omaha. He spent a few months in Chicago specifically for comedy, but didn’t like the city.
Walsh is also an emcee at the Omaha Funny Bone. It was the 2018 “Clash of the Comics” competition that got Walsh the role of hosting at the club. He won the competition and got to host one night at the club.
At the end of the year, the club hosted a “Best of” competition with all of the winners. He won and got to host a whole week. From there, he met with the owners to get his current role.
“I’ve gotten to work with a lot of cool people at the Funny Bone,” Walsh said. He’s gotten to bring Larry the Cable Guy on stage a couple times.
He also performs for corporate events/birthday parties as his show provides entrainment for a large age range. Next month, he will be doing an opening for the Toyota group of Omaha. Walsh’s performances include materials he’s owned and jokes he’s worked on and performed at a number of places.
“As I’ve developed my act, it’s something I’m pretty comfortable doing for about anybody,” Walsh said. He gets on stage an average of four to five times a week.
He recently took over the role of running/hosting Omaha’s oldest open mic for comedy at The Barley Street Tavern in Omaha every Wednesday night.
The hardest part about comedy for Walsh is pursuing it hard. While he currently has a full-time job at a grain elevator in Omaha, he has to treat comedy like a full-time job, too.
“You’re limited to as much as you can do in balancing a job and getting out to be seen as an entertainer,” he said.
Walsh likes performing and making people laugh.
“It’s always something I’ve enjoyed,” he added.
Walsh will be coming back to Mapleton on Saturday, Oct. 19. He will be performing at the Mapleton Fire Department’s fall fundraiser.
