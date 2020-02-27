Monona County residents will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 3, to vote on a $6.2 million bond for the construction of a new public safety facility. The measure must pass by 60% margin. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on March 3.
The current jail was built in 1976, and Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt said the life expectancy of the jail is about 35 years. Monona County’s is at 42 years.
The growing population of inmates in the jail has pushed the jail to capacity and beyond in the last several years.
“The jail, which was built to house 12 inmates, has seen a consistent daily inmate population over 13 inmates, with a high of 22 inmates,” Pratt said.
Over the last several years, the state jail inspections have listed the inability to properly classify inmates; age of the facility; overall security of inmates, staff, and citizens; and overcrowding as issues that need to be addressed immediately.
Two-and-a-half years of research and meetings have been conducted by the jail committee prior to the Monona County Board of Supervisors making the resolution on Jan. 6, 2020 to put the project to a vote. The committee has worked with construction consultants and architects to come up with a proposed solution.
Several options were investigated, including renovations and additions to the current building. This option did not prove to be financially feasible.
Pratt said a new facility was the most sensible and economical approach to meeting the future needs for Monona County. The evaluations determined the courthouse site minimized site development costs and provided good public access.
The new proposed design for the Public Safety Center will be constructed on the northeast side of the courthouse square, which would meet the needs of the county for the next 40 years. The new facility would have the ability to hold 32 inmates and be able to classify 10 different types of inmates, with a future expandability to 66 inmates at minimal cost. There will also be seven 24-hour holding cells.
The new Monona County Public Safety Center would house the emergency operations, a training center, communications center, sheriff administrative offices, and Onawa Police Department.
Pratt said one of the biggest questions with the bond vote is the tax impact that comes with the maximum bond issue of $6.2 million.
According to the property tax impact analysis draft done on Jan. 8, 2020, the residential property of the assessed value of $100,000, the estimated tax increase will be $28.02 per year for 19 years (bond term).
A commercial-industrial property with the assessed value of $100,000, the estimated tax increase will be $45.80 per year.
One acre of agricultural land will have an estimated tax increase is $0.65 per year. A 40-acre farm will have an estimated tax increase will be $26.01 per year.
Since the Public Safety Center is a “county-wide” project, Pratt said the Board of Supervisors and the committee wants the 60% (super majority) bond vote.
