Information provided by Brent Friedrichs
Specific to Charter Oak – if when visiting one of the six local cemeteries of Charter Oak (Ricketts cemeteries excluded), and you see a gravestone with a date of death between fall of 1918 and spring of 1919 – very likely the person died from the “1918 Flu Pandemic.” According to Find-a-grave.com, there were roughly about 35 Charter Oak deaths in that time frame.
Among those lost to the community (and my family as well) was a great man and patriarch to many, Carl Jahn (1843-1919), my second great-grandfather. The cause of death was stated as being heart failure, but the reality is that his heart was weakened having just had the “1918 pandemic flu” a few days earlier.
According to family records (quote), “On Sunday, January 19, 1919, Carl’s daughter, Mrs. Fogle, visited him after church and found him cheerful after recovering from the flu, except for a pain in the shoulder which he claimed was rheumatism. Less than an hour later, they were called back to town since Mr. Jahn had passed away at the age of 76.””
Carl Jahn is buried in the Hanover church cemetery as are several others not included in the “35” mentioned above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.