The Woodbury County Conservation Board announces its new summer camps at Southwood Conservation Area.
Camps are designed to encourage hands-on learning through outdoor explorations, hiking, activities, games, and more. These programs are led by the naturalist staff and trained volunteers and include camps at the park for ages 9-12 year olds. The number of campers is limited to ensure a fun experience.
There will be two two-day camp sessions located at Southwood Conservation Area. The first date will be for children from the ages 11-12 and will be held June 18-19 and for the ages 9-10 camp dates will be July 22-23. The cost of day camps includes a t-shirt, refreshments, and supplies for all campers. All campers provide their own transportation to and from the camp site.
Registration is open for the general public. Check the website for details and a camp registration form at woodburyparks.org/summer-day-camps/. Registration cannot be completed over the phone.
Registration must include the registration form, camper information form and requisite deposit or the full payment of camp. If you have questions or need more information you can email Theresa Kruid at camps@woodburyparks.org or call 712-258-0838.
The summer day camp program is co-sponsored by the Woodbury County Conservation Foundation and registrants can receive a $5 discount off their total camp fees if they join the Foundation with a $35 donation or more.
Scholarships are also available thanks to the WCCF. Contact Theresa Kruid at 712-258-0838 or camps@woodburyparks.org for a scholarship application.
For more information or to receive a registration forms for our camps call 712-258-0838 or check the website woodburyparks.org/summer-day-camps/. Spaces are limited, so register soon!
