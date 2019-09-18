Due to the combining of the city and school elections in November, some of the polling places have changed.
The Monona County Auditor’s office will be mailing out new voter registration cards to all registered voters with your new polling place for the upcoming elections.
For your convenience, the mailing will include an absentee ballot request for those of you who like the convenience of early voting; otherwise, the polls will be open as always for your voting.
If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact the Auditor’s Office at 712-433-2191.
