Van Wall in Denison is sponsoring Hunter Soll, who graduated from MVAOCOU High School in 2020 to attend the John aDeere Tech program in Milford, Neb.
All of Soll’s tuition will be paid for by Van Wall, who will be giving him a job once he graduates from the program.
