The Soldier America Legion Auxiliary is currently accepting donations to purchase American flags to replace the weathered flags currently displayed on the town’s Main Street.
One of the goals of our organization is to promote patriotism in the Soldier community. Community members also strive to honor the veterans and their families by displaying the American flags on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Veterans Day, and throughout the summer months when the town normally has many visitors view the Veteran’s Memorial Honor Roll on Main Street.
If you would like to honor a friend, neighbor, or family member by contributing to the Soldier American Legion Auxiliary flag fundraiser, please mail your donation and the name of the person you would like to recognize by mailing it to the auxiliary’s treasurer: Sheri Joyner, 103 Ash Street, Soldier, IA 51572.
The auxiliary members thank you for your interest and support of the efforts of the Soldier American Legion Auxiliary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.