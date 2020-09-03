Monona County Recorder, Kelly Seward would like to remind owners of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), off-road utility vehicles (ORV/UTVs), off-road motorcycles (ORMs) and snowmobiles registered with the Iowa DNR, that they may renew their registrations beginning Sept. 1 thru Dec. 31.
Registrations can be renewed through the County Recorder’s office. Renewals are $17.75
After Dec. 31, customers can still renew their registrations but will pay a $5 penalty.
Off-Highway Vehicles
Iowa residents must have and display a current Iowa DNR registration sticker on their ATV, ORV/UTV, or ORM to operate on any designated public land or ice in Iowa.
Snowmobiles
Iowa residents are required to have and display a current Iowa DNR registration sticker. A snow user permit sticker is required in order to lawfully operate on any public land or public ice in Iowa and may be purchased at the same time.
All snow user permits also expire on Dec. 31. Cost is $17.75, and there is no late penalty for a permit purchased after Jan. 1 as they are issued on a calendar year basis. Snow user permits are required for nonresident and resident snowmobiles used on public land or ice.
Monona County UTV permits: Permits are available to ride on the County gravel roads and are $50 per year. These are for Off-road Utility Vehicles only.
You may call the County Recorder’s office at 712-433-2575 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.