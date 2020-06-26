MaKarlie Smith of Charter Oak graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business (financial decision making track) from Buena Vista University in the spring of 2020.
BVU’s 129th Commencement Celebration originally scheduled for May 23 has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Graduates will be honored at BVU’s Virtual Commencement Ceremony on June 20, as well as in-person on Oct. 11, the Sunday of the 2020 Homecoming Celebration.
Undergraduate students who graduated with honors completed a minimum of 60 credit hours from BVU and maintained a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 for Cum Laude, 3.7 for Magna Cum Laude, and 3.9 for Summa Cum Laude.
Buena Vista University is located in Storm Lake.
