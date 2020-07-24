Due to all of the uncertainty around coronavirus, a number of towns in the area have canceled their annual celebrations. Charter Oak Achievement Days was canceled, and while Mapleton held their 4th of July parade and fireworks, all of the activities in the park were canceled.
Recently two more celebrations, Ute Fun Days and Schleswig Calf Show Days, were canceled for 2020.
Ute Fun Days was scheduled to take place August 14-16. The Ute Community Club discussed the celebration during their June meeting. Right after the Fourth of July, the board members decided to make the final decision to cancel Ute Fun Days for 2020.
The celebration was canceled for the safety of the community.
With school starting on Aug. 24 in the area, they didn’t want to put any of kids at risk.
Not only will kids be missing out on the fun activities in the park, like bounce houses, face painting, and pony rides, but adults will also miss activities like the softball tournament, car and tractor show, and mud volleyball. Everyone will miss eating pie and ice cream at the senior center. The Ute Autism Walk was another event that always drew a large crowd.
Ute Fun Days is about getting the community together to have a fun and enjoyable time. Hopefully next year Ute Fun Days will be back.
————
The Schleswig Community Club discussed the status of Calf Show Days at their June meeting.
Ryan Ernst, president of the community club, said a couple weeks before the July Community Club meeting, he reached out to the “lead people” involved with some of the events during Calf Show Days, like the craft fair, school food stand, chicken dinner, and the carnival owner to get their input.
“This celebration really relies on a lot of teamwork,” Ernst said.
When Ernst talked to the carnival owner, they said all of their events for the year had been canceled. The carnival is one of the biggest attractions at Calf Show Days and draws a lot of people from a big area.
Ernst presented the information he had gathered about Calf Show Days at the July Community Club meeting. The Community Club voted unanimously to postpone Calf Show Days until 2021.
The number one priority was to ensure the safety of the community.
“As disappointing as it is, it was the responsible thing to do,” Ernst said.
The group did talk about holding some of the events, like the parade, basket raffle, but didn’t
know what the response would be like to have just certain events.
“It’s just wouldn’t be the same,” Ernst added.
Calf Show Days will come back bigger and better in 2021 as the Community Club will take this time to bring new events.
“We will use this time to plan for the future,” Ernst said.
The Schleswig Community Club is always looking for new members. Ernst said people are welcome to come to the meetings to share their ideas or share their ideas on the Community Club’s Facebook page.
