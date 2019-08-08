A sleepover is being planned at the library for your favorite stuffed animal on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Bring your animal to the library by noon on Tuesday, Aug. 13, he or she will spend the night.
The group will gather at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, for donuts and to see what funny things our security cameras caught your stuffed animal doing during the night. Everyone will create scrapbooks from the pictures your animal has been caught in.
Call 712-881-1312 to register or ask questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.