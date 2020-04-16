Since COVID19 hit, the Siouxland Humane Society Pet Food Bank has distributed hundreds of pounds of pet food to people, pets – families in Siouxland who were struggling to feed their pets.
As families continue to struggle and face hardships during this time, the organization is seeing more and more pets in need of food, and they will continue to be there for the community.
If you need food or supplies for your cat or dog, please come to the Siouxland Humane Society, 1015 Tri-View Avenue between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
To keep social distancing, remain in your car when you arrive and call 712-252-2614, ext. 0, for a staff to fill you needs. The Pet Food Bank is partly funded by a Humane Society of the United States grant.
“We are here to help”, says Kelly Erie, Public Relations Manager, “I know people are having difficulties and struggling right now, and we want to help keep people, pets – families together!”
The Siouxland Humane Society’s many other programs and services are also available to help those experiencing a hardship or financial need, and can be found on the society’s website. Some guidelines may apply, and there may be limited quantities of food available.
If you can still provide for your pets, please pay it forward, to help the community’s pets in need, and to help the shelter petsm too. Go to the website www.siouxlandhumanesoceity.org and donate, or go to AmazonSmile Charity List and purchase needed supplies.
