“Sigmund and Dora,” an original film by Shelby Hagerdon, premieres Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Majestic Theatre in Wayne, Neb.
Hagerdon, of Smithland, is a senior at Wayne State College. The 20-minute film fulfills an honors thesis requirement.
The evening begins with a red carpet and press event at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. screening and a 7:30 p.m. question and answer session. CDC guidelines for cinemas will be followed, including ushered seating, 50% capacity, parties no larger than six seated together, no concessions, and masks required. This event is free. Seating is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Sigmund and Dora” dramatizes Sigmund Freud’s historical case study. Set in early twentieth century in Vienna, Ida Bauer seeks therapy after being diagnosed with hysteria. The film analyzes themes of women’s health, sexual assault, and the perception of women in history.
Ida Bauer is played by Abby Lincoln of Sergeant Bluff. Sigmund Freud is played Rob Merritt of Cedar Rapids. Hagerdon’s last film, “The Offer,” was one of 16 selected for the 2020 BisonBison Film Festival, a national collegiate competition.
For more information, contact Dr. Michael White, Assistant Professor of Communication Arts at WSC, at 402-375-7595.
Wayne State College, a public, four-year college in northeast Nebraska, is a member of the Nebraska State College System.
