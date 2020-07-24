Many businesses and stores in Mapleton will be having “Sidewalk Sales” on Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25.
It has been a number of years since Mapleton has held an event like Sidewalk Sales, or formerly known as Crazy Days. When Mapleton joined the Highway 141 Garage Sales back in 2015, the two events were combined to reach more shoppers. Now that the Highway 141 Garage Sales have been established, the Mapleton Retail Committee and Chamber decided to go back to holding two separate events.
The Mapleton Chamber will be having a cookie giveaway on Friday, July 24, on Main Street (while supplies last). The cookies will be individually wrapped as a thank you to customers for shopping local.
The Mapleton library will be offering a literacy adventure in conjunction with Mapleton’s Sidewalk Sales. Pages of the 2020 Iowa Bridge to Reading picture book will be displayed in store windows from Thursday, July 23, to Friday, July 31.
Families can walk from page-to-page and read the story. There will be letters written on each sheet. Have kids collect the letters and unscramble them to get the secret message. Then stop at the library and turn in your sheet, or drop it in the drop box for a chance to win $25 Mapleton Bucks. See what happens in “There’s a Dragon in Your Book” story by Tom Fletcher.
Mapleton is lucky to have a number of retail businesses. It is important to remember to shop local to help the businesses that help the community.
This is just the beginning for the Sidewalk Sales in Mapleton. Both groups hope to add more events to the celebration next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.