Shirley Scoles of Mapleton, Iowa, walks out to her garden every morning with a cup of coffee to see what flowers have changed overnight. Everything in her garden blooms at a different time, so she finds something new every morning.
Scoles has always enjoyed flowers and being outside. Gardening is a way for her to do both. She retired in 2008 after working as the church secretary for 36 years at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Mapleton.
Scoles and her husband, Grant, have lived in their current home for the past 55 years, but her first attempts at gardening didn’t quite display as beautiful flowers like they do now.
It wasn’t until the last 10 to 15 years that Shirley’s garden has been full of flowers blooming in the sun.
While Shirley hasn’t taken any gardening classes, she has gained knowledge from books and magazines and has attended a couple of the Siouxland Garden Shows in Sioux City.
“If you have an interest, you just learn by trial and error,” Shirley said. “There are never two years the same.”
She also visits with other gardeners about their experiences. If she has a question that she can’t find the answer to, she goes online for the answers and learns new tips.
Work in Shirley’s garden gets underway in April with cleanup, but she says it’s important not to uncover the perennials too early (due to the weather).
In May, she plants her annuals. Every May for the past 23 years, she and her daughter make a day of it as they stop at different garden centers around the area, like Thistle Down by Lake View, Prairie Peddler by Odebolt, Green Acres by Smithland, and a center in Cherokee. Almost all of the plants in the garden have come from different garden centers around the area.
While her husband doesn’t do any of the work in the garden, Shirley said he is very supportive and helps pick out flowers to add to the garden.
She spends a couple hours in the garden each morning as she waters the annuals, de-heads the dead blooms, and pulls the weeds. She tries to fertilize her annuals about every two weeks.
“Every year, the plants don’t act the same,” Shirley said.
In the fall, she does a big clean as she cuts back the day lilies. She grinds up the leaves with the lawnmower to make mulch. The mulch is used in her flowerbeds to keep the weeds down.
Shirley said her biggest challenge in the garden are the rabbits that like to chew on some of the flowers. She had to make a contraption with chicken wire to keep them away from one of the plants.
Each flower in the garden is labeled with the flower name. She believes there are between 50 to 75 different kinds of flowers in the garden. Her personal favorite are the asiatic lilies.
“There isn’t any two alike out there,” Shirley said.
She loves to have people stop and look at her garden. Last year, she had groups from Harlan and Battle Creek stop.
Also in her back yard are collections of old tricycles, farm items, and birdhouses. The fence that lines one side of the yard is made from recycled boards.
Shirley said, “I’m happy where my garden’s at. I’m not making any more flower beds!”
She did note that she might change out some of the flowers and work on her Hosta collection.
A family tradition led Shirley to her next adventure as a weather reporter. For almost 100 years, someone in her family has been a weather reporter for the Valley, Neb., National Weather Service.
The earliest records she could find dated back to the late 1920s when her grandfather started the tradition, followed by an aunt who did it for 50 years. Another aunt did it for 25 years, and then she had a cousin do it. Shirley took over the duties in September of 2011. She didn’t have to do any training. A person from the weather service came out to set things up for her.
“I’ve always liked observing the weather,” she noted.
Every day, she reports the high/low temperature and present temperature, along with any rainfall/snowfall.
She can send in the information from an app on her cell phone.
“You get in the routine (of reporting),” Shirley said.
She only reports the information to the Valley, Neb., National Weather Service. She doesn’t send it to the TV stations. Mapleton is the furthest northeast location that reports to the Valley, Neb., National Weather Service.
Whether it’s working in the garden or sending in a weather report, Shirley enjoys spending her retirement outdoors.
