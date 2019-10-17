Open enrollment is underway for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans and the Iowa Insurance Division’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program is available to offer free, unbiased, and confidential assistance to Crawford County residents.
“Iowans have four new Part D drug plans available to them in 2020 and many new Medicare Advantage options,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. “Medicare can be very confusing, and I encourage any Iowans eligible for Medicare as well as caregivers to reach out to our SHIIP team for assistance before the open enrollment window closes on Dec. 7.”
Iowans may make changes to their Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plan during open enrollment beginning Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Iowans that miss the open enrollment deadline most likely would have to wait a full year before making changes to their plan.
“We expect to see a high percentage of the people saving money by changing plans for 2020,” SHIIP Director Kris Gross added. “Last year SHIIP helped Iowans save over $32 million by comparing Medicare Part D plans for Iowans”
SHIIP is reminding Crawford County residents to do three important things during Medicare open enrollment:
• Review your plan notice. Read any notices from your Medicare plan about changes for next year - especially your “Annual Notice of Change” letter. Review your plan’s information to make sure the prescriptions you use are still covered and your medical providers and pharmacy are still in network.
• Think about what matters most to you. Medicare health and drug plans change each year and so can your health needs. Does your current plan best meet your needs?
• Shop for the plans that meet your needs and fit your budget. Compare plans even if you’ve been satisfied with your current plan. The coverage and costs for plans can change from year to year.
For SHIIP assistance locally, call Crawford County Memorial Hospital at 712-265-2509. SHIIP is a free, confidential service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP counselors review all plans offered and do not promote any particular plan or company.
The mission of Crawford County Memorial Hospital is to provide efficient and effective health care services to all persons within Crawford County and the surrounding area. These services are available to persons who suffer from acute or chronic diseases, traumatic injuries, or who are in need of education and/or training in order to maintain a positive lifestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.