Winners of the Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award for 2019. Pictured, from left to right, are Kennedy Brokaw, Tonia Toj Lopez, Nicole Shuppan, Anthony Baird, Justin Sparks, Jacob Hull, Jared Remar, Jake Danner, Shayla Brown, and Christina Jackson. Not pictured: Brayden Collins, Megan Wassom, Yulisa Vazquez, Kristopher Mintle, Alexis Keller, and Tyler Tennyson.