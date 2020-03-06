Shayla Brown of Mapleton, a senior majoring in business entrepreneurship and human resources, was a recipient of the Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award.
Nine Buena Vista University business students and seven science students have been selected for this award for the 2019 calendar year.
The awards, which range up to $5,000, were created by two separate $750,000 endowments from the foundations established by Dr. Harold Walter Siebens and named after the long-time advisor and counsel to Siebens and the foundations.
The endowments support annual awards for up to three pre-qualified, academically high-performing BVU business and science students in each of the second, third, and fourth years of school.
The competitive program, which rewards business and science students who excel in their academic pursuits, is open to students who live in Iowa or adjacent states and who meet certain financial need guidelines. Students may receive the award more than once during their years at BVU.
In addition to academic excellence, the program encourages quality-learning experiences for students outside the classroom, such as internships, study abroad, international and domestic travel, and individual academic research.
Fourth-year students can also use the funds for graduate school applications, entrance/exam costs, or professional certification. Upon graduation, students can also use remaining Award funds to help pay down student loans.
Buena Vista University’s traditional campus is on the shores of Storm Lake. BVU also has 16 degree-completion locations and online and graduate programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.