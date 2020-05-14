The Monona County 4-H Foundation was created to ensure current support for local youth and for on-going local educational youth programs.
County 4-H college scholarships are made possible through the foundation by continuous donations and support from individuals, families and businesses. This is the 22nd year that the foundation is pleased to present college scholarships to eligible 4-H members.
For 2020, seven graduating seniors in Monona County submitted applications and met the eligibility requirements of 4-H participation, high school grades, and enrollment in post-secondary education or a military branch to receive scholarships in the amount of $250 each.
Those honored in receiving the scholarships were:
• Sam Lantz of Moorhead. He is graduating from Boyer Valley High School. Sam is the son of Loren and Stephanie Lantz. He is a nine-year member of the East Monona Explorers 4-H Club. He will be attending college to study Heavy Diesel Technology.
• Sara Maule, Turin, She is graduating from West Monona High School. She is the daughter of Dave and Amy Maule. Sara is a nine-year member of the Franklin Go-Getters 4-H Club. She will be attending Minnesota State to study Civil Engineering.
• Lexi Lander, Onawa, who is graduating from West Monona High School. She is the daughter of Josh and Amanda Lander. Lexi is a nine-year member of the Franklin Go-Getters 4-H Club. She will be attending Des Moines Area Community College to study Health Sciences.
• Taylor Erlandson, who is graduating from West Monona High School. She is the daughter of John and Tracy Erlandson. Taylor is an eight-year member of the Bobcats 4-H Club. She will be attending Iowa State University to study Animal Science.
• Cody Rosburg of Soldier, who is graduating from MVAOCOU. Cody is the son of Russell and Heather Rosburg. He is a nine-year member of the East Monona Explorers 4-H Club. Cody wll be attending Western Iowa Tech Community College to study Mechanical Engineering Technology.
• Colin Mordhorst, who is graduating from Boyer-Valley. He is the son of Jeff and Laurie Mordhorst. Colin is a nine-year member of the East Monona Explorers 4-H Club. He will be attending Iowa Lakes to study Agriculture Production.
• Grace Smith of Moorhead, is homeschooled. She is the daughter of John and Sandy Smith. Grace is an eight-year member of the Mapleton Starspinners 4-H Club. She will be attending Western Iowa Tech Community College to study Nursing.
The Monona County 4-H Foundation offers congratulations to these senior 4-H’ers. May the 4-H standards and ideals guide them into future success and happiness. The seniors will be recognized at the Monona County Fair during the Awards Ceremony. Best of Luck to other senior 4-H’ers graduating in 2020: Zach Craig, Shelby Davis, and Zoe Jessen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.