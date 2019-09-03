Monday, September 2 – CLOSED

Wednesday, September 4 – BBQ Rib Patty, Pickle Slices, Red Onions, Whole Kernel Corn, Coleslaw, Hot Dog Bun, Peach Cobbler, Coffee, Milk

Friday, September 6 – Country Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Bread, Apricot Halves, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Monday, September 9 – Baked Chicken Breast, Blackberry BBQ Sauce, Whole Kernel Corn, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, September 11 – Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Sliced Carrots, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Friday, September 13 – Pork Loin, Pork Sauce, Au Gratin Potatoes, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Monday, September 16 – Breaded Pollock, Baked Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Multi Grain Bread, Sugar Cookie, Coffee, Milk, Margarine, Tartar Sauce

Wednesday, September 18 – Sloppy Joe, Crispy Cubed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Hamburger Bun, Pineapple Tidbits, Coffee, Milk

Friday, September 20 – Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Mixed Green Salad, Seasoned Green Beans, Wheat Bread, Cherry Cobbler, Coffee, Milk, Margarine, Italian Dressing

Monday, September 23 - Baked Chicken Breast, Tomato Basil Sauce, Country Potatoes, Cabbage, Multi Grain Bread, Applesauce, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, September 25 – Breaded Pollock, Parslied Potatoes, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Coffee, Milk, Tartar Sauce

Friday, September 27 – Open Face Roast Beef Sandwich, Whipped Potatoes w/Gravy, Italian Vegetable Blend, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Monday, September 30 – Sausage w/Onions & Peppers, Baby Red Potatoes, Green Beans, Hot Dog Bun, Mandarin Oranges, Coffee, Milk, Ketchup & Mustard

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.