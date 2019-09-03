Monday, September 2 – CLOSED
Wednesday, September 4 – BBQ Rib Patty, Pickle Slices, Red Onions, Whole Kernel Corn, Coleslaw, Hot Dog Bun, Peach Cobbler, Coffee, Milk
Friday, September 6 – Country Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Bread, Apricot Halves, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Monday, September 9 – Baked Chicken Breast, Blackberry BBQ Sauce, Whole Kernel Corn, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Wednesday, September 11 – Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Sliced Carrots, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Friday, September 13 – Pork Loin, Pork Sauce, Au Gratin Potatoes, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Monday, September 16 – Breaded Pollock, Baked Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts, Multi Grain Bread, Sugar Cookie, Coffee, Milk, Margarine, Tartar Sauce
Wednesday, September 18 – Sloppy Joe, Crispy Cubed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Hamburger Bun, Pineapple Tidbits, Coffee, Milk
Friday, September 20 – Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Mixed Green Salad, Seasoned Green Beans, Wheat Bread, Cherry Cobbler, Coffee, Milk, Margarine, Italian Dressing
Monday, September 23 - Baked Chicken Breast, Tomato Basil Sauce, Country Potatoes, Cabbage, Multi Grain Bread, Applesauce, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Wednesday, September 25 – Breaded Pollock, Parslied Potatoes, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Coffee, Milk, Tartar Sauce
Friday, September 27 – Open Face Roast Beef Sandwich, Whipped Potatoes w/Gravy, Italian Vegetable Blend, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Monday, September 30 – Sausage w/Onions & Peppers, Baby Red Potatoes, Green Beans, Hot Dog Bun, Mandarin Oranges, Coffee, Milk, Ketchup & Mustard
