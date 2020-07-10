By Jenna Comes
Sixty-one MVAOCOU graduates will receive their diploma on Sunday, July 12, in the high school gymnasium in Mapleton.
The Mapleton Press asked seniors back in May to share their experiences about finishing their senior year during the coronavirus pandemic.
———
The class Avery Ehlers has missed the most during the coronavirus closure was the banking and personal finance class.
“It teaches us skills that we can use our whole lives,” Ehlers said. “In my opinion, it is one of the most useful classes MVAOCOU offers.”
Throughout high school, Ehlers has participated in volleyball, basketball, golf, softball, drill team, student council, and PALS.
She also missed not having her senior season of golf and prom.
Her favorite coach would have to be basketball coach, Mr. Dose.
“He pushed me to do things that I never thought I could,” Ehlers said.
During the COVID-19 break, Ehlers worked at The Hoffman Agency and kept up with her online classes.
She will be attending Iowa State University in the fall with an undecided business major.
———
When school was closed due to the coronavirus, Cameron Brenner kept busy by working on the farm, family appliance store, and nursing home as a CNA.
Throughout high school, Brenner has been very involved in a number of activities, including student council, NHS, Gold Club, FFA, FCCLA, 4-H, athletics, and much more.
Her favorite high school memory is winning their home track meet her sophomore year. Her favorite coach is Mr. Breyfogle. “He’s one of the best guys I know,” Brenner said.
Brenner has really missed FFA and track.
She said she thinks the world will slowly come back to normal. In the fall, she plans to attend Iowa State University to major in biology as her dream is to become a doctor.
———
Cody Rosburg has missed his digital electronics class the most when school was closed due to COVID-19.
He has also missed 4-H and FFA events, especially the big summer FFA road trip.
Rosburg had been waiting for three years for the trip, which got canceled.
During the break, Rosburg worked on homework, finished up his college class, did chores, helped his grandma with yard work, and had Zoom meetings for his activities.
While in high school, he has been involved in FFA, Gold Club, National Honor Society, Science Club, Coding Club, 4-H, 4-H County Council, Ortner Scholarship, LYF, and WoodmenLife.
His favorite teacher is Mr. Miller because he likes his classes, and Mr. Miller always makes sure it is fun.
Rosburg’s favorite high school memory was the ceiling light breaking from a confetti cannon in his freshman history class.
———
Katelyn Klockgether has been involved for FFA for all four years of high school, band for three years, volleyball for one, and golf for one year. Her favorite memory of high school would have to be any FFA trip.
“Each trip was something different and very memorable,” Klockgether said. “But, my all-time favorite would have to be the National Convention in Indiana where we were lost most of the time, worried about missing Garth on the way there, even though the 12 hour car ride took forever.”
Along with the National Convention, Klockgether enjoyed going to the state convention every year in Ames.
Since missing the end of her senior year, she has missed Mr. Wimmer’s classes the most.
“It was always fun and a place where we could relax a little,” she said.
One of her favorite teachers would have to be Mrs. Babl.
“I spent almost every free period in her room either catching up on homework or just talking to her about life or anything that was currently going on,” Klockgether said.
Klockgether has been working throughout the COVID-19 break, either on the farm or at Bomgaars.
“Some activities that I have missed due to COVID-19 have been our annual banquet for FFA and state convention, along with hanging out with friends at school,” she said.
This fall, Klockgether will be attending Iowa State majoring in Animal Science and minor in Ag Business. Eventually, she wants to come back and help her parents on the farm and trucking while following a career in cattle genetics.
“Congrats to the Class of 2020, and thanks for all the memories,” Klockgether said.
———
During COVID-19, Madison Dorale has been doing several things, such as painting, working, cleaning stuff out, repainting/restaining furniture, doing yard work, and walking her dogs. She has missed activities like prom, graduation, grad party, and other activities because of COVID-19.
While in high school, Dorale has been involved in track, choir, student council, play/drama, FFA, Gold Club, and PALS. Outside of school, she is involved in 4-H and church group, and she works at the Danbury C-Store.
Her favorite high school memory would be sophomore year choir trip to Denver, Colo.
“The class I’ve missed the most would probably be Mrs. Dirksen’s art classes and PALS with Mr. Wimmer,” Dorale said.
Her four favorite teachers would be Mrs. Dirksen, Mrs. Sass, Mrs. Holst, and Mr. Wimmer.
“I like all four of them because they are all completely different and have taught me several things that made me who I am,” she said.
She plans to attend Iowa Central in Fort Dodge this fall to study Dental Hygiene.
———
Information about MVAOCOU Graduation
MVAOCOU graduation for the Class of 2020 will be Sunday, July 12, at 2 p.m., in the high school gymnasium in Mapleton.
“There are still some restrictions and parameters that we must put in place, but the good news is we ARE having a graduation, and it will be indoors,” said MVAO Superintendent Jeff Thelander. “Due to seating capacity restrictions, only parents, step-parents, and guardians of our graduates can attend this year’s ceremony.”
Siblings, grandparents, extended family, and friends can live-stream the graduation ceremony on the school’s Facebook page (MVAO Community School District). Doors will open for the 2020 graduates and parents/guardians at 1 p.m. Specific details related to arrival, seating, and safety precautions are sent to the seniors and their families.
MVAOCOU graduation will begin with a processional of the graduates. The program will consist of a student speech, the class song played over the sound system, and recognition of scholarships, special awards, and honors.
“We will then conclude the ceremony with the traditional diploma presentation,” Thelander said. “Each student will have his/her name called, will come forward to receive a diploma, and then will have a designated place for an individual picture to be taken.”
After the ceremony, the graduates will depart in a recessional line back out of the west gym doors.
“We cannot have a receiving line, but we encourage our graduates and our parents to walk down to the football field for a cap throwing and more pictures,” Thelander said.
The school is asking for graduates to be on the field and for parents to sit in the football stands to remain socially distanced during the outdoor cap throwing as best as possible.
“We are excited for this day ahead, and we look forward to celebrating graduation with our seniors and senior parents,” Thelander said. “While we cannot have a full gym, we invite everyone to join us on our Facebook page for a live-streaming of the entire graduation ceremony. GO RAMS!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.