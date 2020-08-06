Dinosaurs were spotted last week in Mapleton as a “semisaurus” was parked at Faith Bible Church in Mapleton on July 29-30.
The 48-foot semi-trailer was converted into museum that is packed with high-end displays, animatronic dinosaurs, and evidence-based information to teach the truth about creation and evolution.
Pastor Travis Kaufman said because of all the uncertainty with COVID-19, Faith Bible Church didn’t have time to prepare like they needed to for Vacation Bible School, so the church decided to invite the “semisaurus” museum to Mapleton.
“We thought this would be a little something to do instead,” said Kaufman.
The museum has four main display areas that provide historical context, fossils, artifacts, and interactive cut-screen technologies according to their website. Visitors participated in a self-guided audio tour, saw a replica of Noah’s ark and hear the sounds and smells in “the swamp room.”
The church learned about the semisaurus from a family at the church, Scott and Denise Masters, who were familiar with the museum.
The semisaurus, a mobile museum has been around for five years and travels around the country (within 8-9 hours of Juniata, Neb.). It stopped in Onawa at the Evangelical Free Church prior to coming to Mapleton. The two churches teamed up to share the cost of bringing the semisaurus to the area to cover the travel expense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.