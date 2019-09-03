The second annual Loess Hills Parks & Peaks Bicycle Tour, happening Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 5-8, has space available for riders to register.
This year’s route will begin at Lewis & Clark State Park near Onawa on Thursday, Sept. 5, and end at Waubonsie State Park on Sunday, Sept. 8. Each day will be between 30 and 45 miles. Riders will get to experience and learn about the Loess Hills region through several educational programs and camp at beautiful parks along the way.
Participants can sign up for any number of days. Registration fee includes camping, some meals, and snacks, educational programs, and gear transportation. The ride is coordinated by Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development and will highlight and celebrate the scenic and unique Loess Hills.
Learn more and register at visitloesshills.org/bike-ride.
