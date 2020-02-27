The Best Burger Contest is not only a great way to celebrate Iowa’s 25,000 beef farmers, it’s also a great way to increase business for participating restaurants and draw visitors to Iowa communities.
The contest is sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and occurs in two phases.
In the first phase, Iowans are encouraged to nominate their favorite burger, whether it’s gourmet or down-home style. Nominations will be accepted between Feb. 10 and March 10.
“Burgers are such a classic American favorite and a great source of high-quality protein that is authentic, real, and raised responsibly. Beef supplies 10 essential nutrients without a long list of ingredients or added sodium. It’s hard to beat the taste, satisfaction and nutrition you get from a serving of real beef and this contest showcases just that,” said Janine Moore, IBIC’s Chairman.
This is the 11th year of the contest, which unites beef lovers and beef farmers across the state. After the nomination period, 10 restaurants will be chosen as finalists and visited by a secret panel of judges, who will determine the ultimate winner.
The 2020 Best Burger in Iowa will be announced on May 1 with the kick-off of May Beef Month in Iowa.
Details about the contest, rules, and the voting form are available on the Iowa Beef Industry Council’s website, www.iabeef.org.
Burger lovers can also find a link to the online nomination form at the Iowa Beef Council Facebook page, or by texting BEEF to 313131. Photos of your favorite burger can be shared socially using #IABestBurger. The nomination period will close at 5 p.m. on March 10.
To qualify to be named Iowa’s Best Burger, the burger must be a 100% real beef patty and be served on a bun or bread product.
Restaurants can download a digital toolkit, including promotional materials for the contest from IBIC’s website at www.iabeef.org to promote the contest to their customers. The promotional materials can be used in restaurants, online, or on social media.
