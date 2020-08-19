Kids are being exposed to screen time at very early ages. It’s important for parents to monitor the time kids are using their devices. Too much screen time has been linked to behavior problems, obesity, and blue light from screens can affect their sleep. Screen time should be based on the age of the child and what they are watching.
Babies under 18 months of age should not have any screen time, unless it’s for a visit with a traveling parent or a relative that lives far away. Toddlers between 18 and 24 months may be introduced to screen time little by little that they watch with a parent. Kids ages 2-5 years old should limit screen time to one hour per day. Kids ages 6 and up need consistent limits on screen time.
Things to Remember:
• Screen time should not be used as a babysitter.
• Interacting with your child on education sites can enhance their learning.
• Make sure to set limits on time and content.
• Setting boundaries early makes it easier for your child to follow the rules.
• Schedule outdoor activities, screen time, reading, and bedtime to give your child a consistent routine.
• Set up screen-free zones or times, such as no devices at the dinner table.
For questions about child health and safety or childcare training needs call Wendy Love, RN your Child Care Nurse Consultant, serving Cass, Crawford, Harrison, Monona and Shelby counties at 712-263-3303. The CCNC Program is funded by BVCS Early Childhood Iowa, HMS Early Childhood, Boost4Families Early Childhood Iowa, and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.