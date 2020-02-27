MVAOCOU freshman Kolby Scott took to the mat at the Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 20. Scott wrestled Max Kohl of Lisbon in his opening match at 170 lbs. He lost by fall to Kohl in 1:10. In his wrestle-back match, Scott won a 9-8 decision over Kolben Miller of North Butler-Clarksville. Scott jumped ahead to a 5-0 lead in the first period. Miller scored seven of his eight points in the third period, but Scott got a reversal in the third period to get the 9-8 win. On day two of the State Tournament, Scott lost by fall to Lane Swenson of South Hamilton-Jewell in 3:21. Scott completes his freshman season with a record of 35-12.
