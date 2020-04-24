Even though students aren’t in school, districts in the area have developed a meal program for their students.
“We believe it is incredibly important that no child or family feel the additional stress of wondering if they can eat each day during this challenging time,” said Jeff Thelander, MVAO Superintendent. “We want to do our part to serve our students in this critical need.”
Charter Oak-Ute Superintendent/Principal Adam Eggeling said this ensures that kids have a breakfast and a lunch for each day of the school week.
“We have to follow guidelines to ensure that these meals meet the state’s criteria,” Eggeling said. “This is a good thing for our community and our children. We can offer it to everyone between the ages of 0-18 in our district.”
The MVAO nutrition staff and administration came up with a plan to provide meals in each town because they wanted meals to be as accessible as possible throughout the communities that the school district serves, Thelander notes.
“Many of our staff, from drivers to para-educators to teachers, have volunteered to both prepare and deliver the meals,” Thelander said. “Lana Stoll and Shelley Boggs, our head cooks in Mapleton and Anthon, have done a wonderful job coordinating a daily schedule to ensure that we have enough help, but not too many people on any day that our efforts to social distance are compromised.”
Eggeling said the staff has been tremendous at COU.
“We have had about everyone volunteer to do this,” Eggeling said.
COU has a group that helps bag the meals and a group that hands out the meals.
“We load two vans and send them over to Ute and Soldier and serve food between the times of 3-3:45 p.m. Everyone on our staff has helped in some manner,” he added.
In Charter Oak, they serve the meals from the south cafeteria doors.
“I believe it is a way to help our students and parents in this unprecedented time,” Eggeling said.
His only concern is that if supply becomes scarce due to suppliers running out. They don’t know when this will happen. This would make the school district have to reevaluate what they are doing.
COU serves anywhere from 100-135 kids at a time when they provide meals. In an email on April 3, Thelander said the MVAO district’s meal delivery has surpassed 200 per day.
Funding for the meal program is primarily through a waiver from the Department of Education, with funding much like how the school funds their summer meal program.
MVAO Meal Program
Sacked meals will be prepared daily, Monday through Friday, and will be made available at the five locations in the school district from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Pick up points include:
• Mapleton High School: Front door on west end of building.
• Anthon Middle School: Main door into commons.
• Danbury: A van will be parked at the regular bus pick up location in front of Danbury Catholic School.
• Castana: A van will be parked next to the post office.
• Oto: A van will be parked next to the post office.
Charter Oak-Ute Meal Program
Charter Oak-Ute is providing bags of food that will make up a day or two worth of breakfasts and lunches (kids ages 0-18). This is a free service and anyone wishing to take part may do so for his or her children. The school district will be distributing food at three locations. They are as follows:
• Charter Oak-Ute south cafeteria doors – Charter Oak, 3-3:45 p.m.
• Old Elementary School - Ute, 3-3:45 p.m.
• Soldier City Hall - Soldier, 3-3:45 p.m.
Days of operation will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Schleswig Community School
Schleswig Community School has lunches available for free to anyone 18 and younger. Distribution is grab and go from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Schleswig School (South Door); Tuesday and Thursday at the Ricketts Community Building parking lot from 11 a.m. to noon.
