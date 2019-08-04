The Monona County office of West Central Community Action is planning a 19th annual “Back to School Supplies Drive.”
WCCA believes that the large number of people served by the agency demonstrates the need for this additional help as families are asked to send various supplies to school with their children as they return.
West Central is asking local churches, 4-H clubs, school clubs, service organizations, and individuals to contribute any amount of supplies or cash contributions that they desire.
These supplies will then be available to Monona County residents on a need related basis (income or special circumstances) and given out first come, first served.
Supplies will be needed by noon on Monday, Aug. 12. If you are interested in this project, or need more information, call Brenda at 712-423-2603.
