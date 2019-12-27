MVAO School Board

Two Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School recognized Tammy Flanigan and Bob Clausen for 15 years of service as members of the Board of Directors. Laurie Streck and Jeremy Schram will now serve on the MVAO Board School.

