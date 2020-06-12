The Schleswig Youth Rec posted on Facebook on June 4 that they have made the very difficult decision to cancel this year’s baseball, softball, and T-ball season due to the updated guidelines and rules for COVID-19 set forth by a number of entities.
“We did not come to this decision lightly,” the Rec Board said in the statement. “The Rec Boards love for team sports and competition is why we’ve deliberated over this topic for so long.
“We know this decision will make some happy and some mad during this unprecedented time. As a Board we had to make a decision for ALL the kids we serve.”
Many of the leagues Schleswig normally play in have already cancelled. Schleswig doesn’t have enough kids to host an inter-city program for each age group.
“At the end of the day we want to do what’s best for our children and their families safety,” the statement said. “We encourage parents to enjoy this time with your children, keep practicing in your own backyard and we’ll be ready to PLAY BALL next summer.”
