The Schleswig Wine & Bier Club held their 44th Annual Wine & Bier Contest at the Ida Grove Country Club in Ida Grove on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20.
On Saturday evening, 42 different brew pub beers were judged with the Nebraska Brewing Company from Papillion, Neb., being judged the Best of Show with their barrel aged Saison. It is aged in Sauvignon Blanc wine barrels. They call it Nebraska Blanc is the New White.
On Sunday, the armature wine & beer contest was held, and 40 beers were entered. RJ Bumann from Ida Grove won Grand Champion honors with and American IPA. He gets to have the Walking Stick carved by Phil Rickert from Santa Fe, N.M., for the club’s traveling trophy, for a year to enjoy and use.
Tyler Aube from Alta was Reserve Champion with an American Porter.
Forty-three wines were entered and the Grand Champion honors went to Don Priebe from Mason City with a Raspberry, Apple Brandy. He also received the Bill Wollenhupt traveling trophy to enjoy for a year. Priebe also won the Reserve Championship with a Black Raspberry wine.
In the Beer Club Championship, the honors and trophy went to the Alchemist of Buena Vista from Alta with an IPA beer.
