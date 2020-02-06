Schleswig Middle School Visual Artists entered the Sioux City Art Center’s 30th Annual Juried Youth Art Exhibition: Middle School, 2020.
The selection was made from nearly 200 artworks entered narrowing the accepted artworks to 56 works for the show.
Being a very selective show, Schleswig had three artworks accepted for the show – Riley Miller, alcohol ink; Adayla Schultz, leaf print; and Anna Galvin, sun print.
This show will be exhibited beginning Saturday, Feb. 15, and will continue through April 12. The reception will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, from 1:30-3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.