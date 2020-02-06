Schleswig Visual Artists
Pictured are, front row, from left, Kezia Mullen and Hunter Wilson. Second row, Malachi Esteves, Kysa Neddermeyer, Rachee Nar, Anna Galvin, and Owen Galvin. Third row, Isabella Clark, Deserae Safarian (2), Eryn Wilson, Brock Schneider (2), Adayla Schultz. Fourth row, Calli Korner (2), Marissa Galvin, Riley Miller (2), and Elli Heiden. The students study under Visual Art Teacher Twyla Godbersen, TK-8th.

Schleswig Middle School Visual Artists entered the Sioux City Art Center’s 30th Annual Juried Youth Art Exhibition: Middle School, 2020.

The selection was made from nearly 200 artworks entered narrowing the accepted artworks to 56 works for the show.

Being a very selective show, Schleswig had three artworks accepted for the show – Riley Miller, alcohol ink; Adayla Schultz, leaf print; and Anna Galvin, sun print.

This show will be exhibited beginning Saturday, Feb. 15, and will continue through April 12. The reception will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, from 1:30-3 p.m.

