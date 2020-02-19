Eleven members were present at the Schleswig VFW 3930 meeting on Feb 10.
End of year reports are due April 1.
We are 100% membership, but just lost two – Ada Helkenn and Elfie Riessen. Giving $10 each to Basic Fund in their memory.
March 1 is the Legion and VFW Brunch at the Community Building.
Our books were audited.
Meeting adjourned.
Becky
