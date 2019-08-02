Ninety tattered and torn flags were burned during a ceremony by Schleswig VFW 3930 on Flag Day with a BBQ that followed for those who attended.
On July 20, the 100th anniversary of the Legion, the Legion is dedicating a cement table to the city park. All area veterans are invited with a meal to follow.
Volunteers helped take down the flags at the cemetery on the Sunday after the Fourth of July weekend.
Aug. 12 is the next meeting.
Adjourned.
Becky Hanlin
