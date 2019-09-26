Schleswig VFW
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary #3930 decorates the windows of the Hoffman Insurance Agency in Schleswig every year for Calf Days, the town’s annual celebration. This year marks the 75th anniversary of both the Auxiliary and the Post, so one of the windows highlighted special events since the Auxiliary formed in December of 1944 and the other window highlighted special events since the Post formed in July of 1944. There were 25 poppies included in the window display.

