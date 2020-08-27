With the cancellation of Schleswig Calf Days in September, Schleswig VFW Auxiliary #3930 will take a different approach for Poppy sales this. Poppies will be placed in businesses only for distribution.
You can purchase your poppy from Sept. 1-21 at the following businesses: KCK’s, Bank Iowa, United Bank of Iowa, FSC, and the Schleswig Golf Clubhouse. All donations collected from sales will go into the Relief Fund, which is used for Veterans Welfare.
The poppy movement was inspired by the poem, “In Flanders Field”, written by Lieutenant Col. John McCrae of Canadian forces in 1915 before the U.S. entered WWI. Selling replicas of the original Flanders Poppy originated in some of the allied countries immediately after the Armistice.
The VFW of the U.S. was the first veteran organization to promote a nationally-organized campaign for their annual distribution of poppies assembled by American disabled and needy veterans.
In 1924, the VFW patented the name “Buddy Poppy” for their version of the artificial one. Buddy Poppy proceeds represents no profit to any VFW unit. All the money contributed by the public for Buddy Poppy is used in the cause of veteran’s welfare.
In 1924, it was decided that all Buddy Poppies would be assembled by disabled veterans in government hospitals and by needy veterans in workshops supervised by the VFW. Each nine-piece poppy is made by veterans, for veterans, in Auxiliary sponsored Poppy Shops that supplement physical and psychological therapy needed by hospitalized and disabled veterans. The veteran makes the poppy and is paid a small amount for each painstakingly made flower. For some, it is their only income.
No matter what the cost of maintaining and supplying the Poppy Shops, the memorial poppy is never sold, but given in exchange for a contribution.
The Schleswig Auxiliary ladies will appreciate your generous contribution at the businesses listed above since no personal contact will be made this year. Buddy Poppy proceeds represent no profit to any VFW Auxiliary unit. All money contributed by the public is used for the cause of veteran’s welfare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.