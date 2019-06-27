Schleswig VFW Auxiliary 3930 now has a District President for the 6th District – thank you!
Donated an Iowa Flag to the Schleswig Fire Department.
Our Memorial Day services were canceled due to rain.
Talked about our 75th anniversary for this year – had ideas!
Flag burning will be on June 17 at Schleswig City Park at 5:30 p.m.
Motion made to donate $100 to Veterans Affairs.
Next meeting will be July 8.
Meeting adjourned.
Becky
