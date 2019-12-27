The Schleswig VFW and VFW Auxiliary have spent 2019 celebrating their 75th anniversary.
The organizations were formed in 1944 as the Schleswig VFW Post #3930 was chartered on July 23, 1944, and the Schleswig VFW Auxiliary #3930 was chartered on Dec. 29, 1944.
Following the Veterans Day program at the Schleswig School on Nov. 11, the VFW/VFW Auxiliary held an appreciation lunch at the Schleswig Community Building for the community. Pam Gronau, president of the Auxiliary, said the Auxiliary ladies made homemade pies. That evening the annual Veterans Day supper was also held.
The Schleswig American Legion Post 645 has also been celebrating the U.S. American Legion’s 100th anniversary. The Schleswig Legion Post was chartered in 1932.
Both the Legion and the VFW work closely together as a number of members belong to both organizations. The current VFW Commander is Glenn Wigg and the Commander of the Legion is Richard Hanlin.
“Almost everything we do is mixed between the Legion and VFW because we are all the same people,” said LaWayne Gronau. LaWayne is a member of both the Legion and VFW.
The two groups meet the third Monday of every month at the Chrome Spur. They average about 15-17 members a meeting. The VFW will have their meeting first followed by the Legion then switch the order the following month.
“We use to have things separate years ago as the Legion met the third Monday and the VFW met the fourth Monday,” said Roger Bumann, Vice Commander of the Legion.
Prior to being Vice Commander, Roger was the Commander for about 15 years and also served as the Crawford County Adjutant.
This summer the Legion dedicated a table in the Schleswig City Park in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the U.S. American Legion. Roger said they got the table from Petersen Manufacturing in Denison and Carlyle Memorials helped with the engraving the 100-Year emblem in the center of the table. The table was purchase with a grant from Schleswig United Church of Christ.
Unfortunately, less than a month after the table was placed, it was vandalized. They are working on repairing the table and hope to have in back in the park in the Spring of 2020.
All three organization are very active and contribute to the Schleswig community.
Activities in Community
The Legion/VFW host a pancake bunch every year on the first Sunday in March.
On May 1, Pam and Mardella Andresen go to the Schleswig school and visit the fifth grade class for Loyalty Day. They talk about flag etiquette and give them flag etiquette booklets.
“We have a conversation about who’s grandparents or other relatives have been in the military. The kids really get into that,” Pam said.
On the first day of school, every year the VFW/Legion hold a flag raising ceremony at the Schleswig School and donate a flag.
Memorial Day service at Morgan Cemetery is the neatest event out of all of them to LaWayne.
“We always get compliments,” he noted.
VFW/Legion members along with a number of volunteers help put up close to 100 flags in the Parade of Flags. It only takes about 20-25 minutes as LaWayne said everybody knows what to do as a number of the volunteers help every year. The Auxiliary ladies help fold the flags when they take it down.
During the Memorial Day service, they like to involve lots of people with some second graders laying the poppies, Schleswig students sing the National Anthem, a high school senior reads “In Flanders Fields,” the Schleswig band performs, and two students play taps.
The VFW/Legion holds a flag burning on Flag Day. LaWayne said they get about a 100 flags to burn each year.
The Auxiliary has a number of activities they do every year. They decorate the windows of the Hoffman Agency for Calf Show Days, sell poppies, donate to the Veterans hospitals, send Christmas cards people in the service, send gift cards to those over seas, have a Bakeless Bake sale (where they just donate money), help with town cleanup day, and sponsor pillow cleaning every other year.
“We make money to give it away,” Pam said. “It’s a good feeling supporting the veterans.”
All three groups also donate to the Schleswig Basic Fund Tree of Lights.
Back in 1998, the Legion was very instrumental in getting the military tank into town. The tank is on display on the east side of town along E16. The Legion tries to send two high school juniors to Boys State each year.
The Legion/VFW also helps at military funerals.
Decreasing Members
One problem that is facing the Legion/VFW is the decreasing members.
When Roger first joined the Legion, he said the group had about 150 members. They now have about 40 members with about 15-20 of them being active members who help with events.
“When I joined the VFW in 1974, we had 132 members,” LaWayne said. “Now we are down to 29.”
Roger said it is important for veterans to join the groups to show their “pride.” He enjoys the camaraderie with being a member of the Legion.
“We are always talking war stories or about what we did in the service. It always seems to come up,” Roger said. “It’s a nice get together when we have meetings.”
LaWayne said, “I’m proud to be a member of both of them.”
He has been the VFW Quarter Master for 31 years. He has almost every set of minutes from the Schleswig VFW meetings.
When the VFW Auxiliary was chartered in 1944, there were 22 members. In December 2017, the group lost their last charter member.
Pam, who has been the President of the VFW Auxiliary for 19 years, said the Auxiliary is recruiting members all the time and currently has about 45 members. The Denison Auxiliary closed several years ago and a number of them have joined the Schleswig group. Pam said they have been getting members by word of mouth. The Auxiliary meets the second Monday of each month at the Chrome Spur.
Another thing that has changed over the years is that the meetings used to be more formal.
Pam said the VFW Auxiliary meeting used to be very formal.
“Members used to have to be voted in. Now we take anybody who qualifies to join,” Pam said.
LaWayne shared a story about back in the day, “If the meeting started at 7:30, the Sergeant of Arms closed and locked the door. If you wanted to get in (after 7:30), you had to knock on the door and ask for permission to get in.”
While the numbers might by be down, the Schleswig Legion, VFW, and VFW Auxiliary still do their part in being active in the Schleswig community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.