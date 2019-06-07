The Schleswig seventh and eighth grade students took a field trip to Chicago from May 10-13. There were 33 students, 10 parent chaperones, and two teachers along.
Highlights from the trip included The Field Museum, Buckingham Fountain, Willis Tower, Millennium Park, Crown Fountains, Cloud Gate (aka “The Bean”), Union Station, Museum of Science and Industry, Wendella Boat Tour, Illinois Holocaust Museum, Navy Pier, a Chicago Cubs game, and a stop at the “Field of Dreams” movie site on the way home.
It was a very fun-filled and educational trip that the students will always remember.
