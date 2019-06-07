Chicago Trip
The entire Schleswig group in front of “The Bean” at Millennium Park in Chicago. Front row, Natasha Castillo, Izzy Clark, Deserae Safarian, Kadyn Smith, Devon Loger, Shannon Cose, Marissa Galvin, Gracie Outhouse, Jenna Krohnke, Sonia Sanabia, and Calli Korner. Second row, Angie Rosener, Danette Wood, Angie Clark, Roslyn Velasquez, Tracy Ehlers, Katelynn Dimig, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Jacy Boyens, Riley Miller, Brody Schneider, Timberlen Koch, and Ashley Rosener. Third row, Mario Castillo, Brandon Wigg, Jonathan Hernandez, Angie Korner, Cameron Blunk, Pedro Mena, Koen Miller, Mavrick Summers, Colton Johannsen, Drake Igou, Jakob Wigg, Cole Schneider, Caleb McManigal, Kayla Neddermeyer, Jaxon Paulsen, Taylor Totten, Emily Espinoza, Kim Espinoza, Leila Kuhlmann, Elli Heiden, Amanda Bruhn, and Josh Loger.

The Schleswig seventh and eighth grade students took a field trip to Chicago from May 10-13. There were 33 students, 10 parent chaperones, and two teachers along.

Highlights from the trip included The Field Museum, Buckingham Fountain, Willis Tower, Millennium Park, Crown Fountains, Cloud Gate (aka “The Bean”), Union Station, Museum of Science and Industry, Wendella Boat Tour, Illinois Holocaust Museum, Navy Pier, a Chicago Cubs game, and a stop at the “Field of Dreams” movie site on the way home.

It was a very fun-filled and educational trip that the students will always remember.

