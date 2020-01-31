Twelve Schleswig vocal music students, under the direction of Angie Rosener, will travel to Underwood on March 10 to participate in the Southwest Iowa Choral Directors Association Middle School Honor Choir Festival. The participating students have been rehearsing once a week to learn the challenging music planned for the production. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Underwood High School gymnasium. There is an admission charge to the event. The concert will feature a 5th-6th grade choir, under the direction of Christina Svec, and a 7th-8th grade choir, under the direction of Tom Gerking.
