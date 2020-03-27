Schleswig Middle School hosted its annual 5th-8th grade instrumental solo and ensemble contest on Friday, March 6. Students performed a solo with piano accompaniment or an ensemble for a judge who gave written and verbal comments and a rating. Students received ribbons for their performances.
There were 44 entries this year and Shelley Stallons, band director from Charter Oak-Ute, served as the judge for the evening.
The students were judged on a variety of items, including tone quality, technique, intonation, articulation, tempo, rhythm, dynamics, and stage presence. The event was well attended by parents, grandparents, and community members.
An “Outstanding Performer” was selected by the judge from each grade as well. A special trophy was awarded to these students.
Lynette Thies accompanied all of the soloists on the piano. Mindi Sieren, Cindy Stoppel, and David Galvin were volunteer helpers to make the event run smoothly.
Ratings given were I (superior), II (excellent), or III (good). The judge could also put a “plus” or a “minus” behind the rating for even more clarification.
“We had 4 I+’s, 27 I’s, 6 I-’s, and 7 II+’s. It takes a lot of courage to perform a solo or an ensemble for an audience and they did an awesome job. I’m very proud of them,” said band director Angie Rosener.
