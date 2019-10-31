Malachi Esteves, a sixth grade Schleswig Community School student, has been selected for participation in the 34th annual statewide Opus Honor Choir Festival. This is the highest vocal honor for middle school students across the state of Iowa.
Esteves is the son of Mario and Kendal Esteves of Schleswig and the vocal student of Angie Rosener.
Malachi was one of the 720 participants accepted out of over 2,600 Iowa students that auditioned. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition. Rosener congratules Malachi on receiving this prestigious honor.
Guest conductors of the choirs include Roger Jensen, (Fifth and Sixth Grade Elementary Honor Choir); Joseph Tangen, (Seventh and Eighth Grade Bass Clef Honor Choir); Collete McCellen, (Seventh and Eighth Grade Treble Clef Honor Choir); and Dr. John Flanery, (Ninth Grade Mixed Honor Choir).
The 2019 Opus Honor Choirs will perform at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, in C.Y. Stephens Auditorium at Iowa State University in Ames.
The Opus Honor Choir Festival is made possible by the Iowa Choral Directors Association, Inc.
