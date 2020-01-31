Schleswig Student Council sold, made, and delivered Jingle Bell Grams throughout the month of December.
A Jingle Bell Gram can be purchased by students, staff, and parents and sent to anyone in the school.
From their Jingle Bell Grams sales, the Student Council earned a little more than $850 to be donated to TAP in Denison.
On Jan. 16, the Student Council was able to make our purchase of needed or requested products for TAP. They were able to purchase nearly 550 products.
The Student Council was also able to stock their donations when they were delivered to the TAP building.
