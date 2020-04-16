The Schleswig teachers and staff put together a special surprise for their students. They all met via Google Hangout on Friday, April 5.
Instead of a teacher parade in their cars driving through the streets, the Schleswig teachers and staff put together a special “Teacher Parade” YouTube video.
“We knew we wanted to do something to connect with our students, but we also knew we have a large school population that lives out in the country,” said Tiffany Moeller a Schleswig sixth grader teacher. “Since we have already been connecting with students and families digitally, we decided that would be our next best option to an actual parade.”
Each teacher and staff member submitted a short video or picture to put on the video.
Principal David Galvin took all of the videos and pictures and put them into and created the parade video. He uploaded it to YouTube and sent it to all the staff and students as well as out through Seesaw and the school’s Facebook page.
“We have all been thrown into and are experiencing different circumstances due to the pandemic,” Moeller said. “We want our students to know we are still thinking about them all of the time, still care for them, and are wishing them the best even though we cannot physically be together in school.”
Schools across the country are using technology to communicate with their students, families, and communities.
The Schleswig School is also posting pictures on their Facebook page of how students are learning during this break. Parents were asked by teachers to submit any images they would like of their children learning. That learning could be through suggested opportunities recommended by their teachers or creative learning that happens outside the typical classroom.
“This was an idea shared by another district,” said Jennifer Bower, school counselor. “Our staff supported the idea and then sent a request for pictures out to parents. It has been fun to see and share the images that are submitted.”
Maintaining connections with kids during this time away from school is critical for many reasons, Bower added.
“It will enable learning to continue while students and teachers are separated, as well as resume quickly in the classroom upon their return. The COVID-19 virus has introduced an element of uncertainty in our student‘s lives,” Bower said. “Working with parents, the more ‘normal’ we can make day-to-day for the kids, the less worried they will feel.”
The images shared on Facebook provides an opportunity for students and parents, as well as the school staff, to showcase the pride they have in their Schleswig Hawks.
Schleswig Community School students and teachers are connected by Seesaw, which is a learning platform used by all of the teachers in the school since August 2018.
“Our students are connected through Seesaw with a parent, guardian, or other caring adult as well,” Bower said. “It is a useful tool for sharing assignments, showcasing student work, and especially for communication during this school closure situation.”
Teachers are also using email and Google Classroom to stay connected, and Google Hangout to meet with their students visually.
