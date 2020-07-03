Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. recently released an audit report on the Schleswig Community School Districct.
The district’s revenues totaled $4,354,426 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 5.53% decrease from the prior year. Expenses for the district operations for the year ended June 30, 2019, totaled $4,170,415, a decrease of 3.01% from the prior year. The decrease in revenues is due primarily to lower property tax and unrestricted state grant revenues, while the decrease in expenses is due to decreased expenses in the instruction function.
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. reported two findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. They are reported on pages 60 through 62 of the report. The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties and insufficient documentation maintained for disbursements. Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. provided the district with recommendations to address each of the findings.
The community school district’s board of education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the community school district’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight it typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at auditor.iow.gov/audit-reports.
