Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. recently released an audit report on the Schleswig Community School District in Schleswig.
The district's revenues totaled $4,609,265 for the year ended June 30, 2018, a 0.23% decrease from the prior year.
Revenues included $1,435,244 in unrestricted state grants; $2,290,994 in property tax; $79,679 in income surtax; $205,170 in statewide sales, services and use tax; $352,904 in operating grants, contributions and restricted interest; $214,235 in charges for service; $14,934 in unrestricted interest; and $16,105 in other general revenues.
Expenses for District operations totaled $4,300,005, a 1.36% increase from the prior year.
Expenses included $1,768,153 for regular instruction, $490,092 for special instruction, and $420,371 for administration support services.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the District Secretary's Office, in the Office of Auditor of State, and on the Auditor of State's web site at auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
