The Schleswig Public Library announces with great regret the passing of librarian Marlene Fredericks.
Fredericks was a loyal and dedicated individual who contributed many wonderful years at the library. She will be missed by many.
Kay Blunk was recently hired as our assistant librarian and everyone is invited to stop in to meet and get acquainted with Blunk.
The youth are invited to meet Blunk at the library’s annual Halloween Party on Thursday, Oct. 24, after school until 5:30. There will be a variety of crafts, activities, and of course, snacks. All ages are welcome to attend.
