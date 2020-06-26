The Schleswig Public Library re-opened on Monday, June 15, with normal library hours for checking out materials only.
During the month of June, the library will not be open 6-8 p.m. on Mondays.
Only three people at a time in the adult section and three children in the children section will be allowed. Children under the age of 12 must be with an adult. Masks and gloves will be required and also provided.
The library staff asks that all materials be returned via the drop box. Books that are taken off shelves must be returned to the front table to be sanitized.
