Fourth Grade Perfect Attendance Award and Presidential Academic Award - Front Row: Morgan Wood, Haley Lutz, Eduardo Mena, and Lucas Schneider. Back Row: Aden Hennings, Kinley Wiebers, Kezia Mullen, Jacee Jepsen, Aaron Valentine, and Clayton Stoppel.
Third Grade Perfect Attendance Award and Presidential Academic Award - Front Row: Tommy Mullen, Charlie Beeck, Ethan Adkins, and Graysen Schumann. Back Row: Hailie Hast, Ryder Luth, Chloe Galvin, Draton Palmer, and Karsen Bruhn.
Kindergarten Perfect Attendance: Taryn Johannsen, James Tasler, and Collin Brown
