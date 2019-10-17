Schleswig Class of 1959 held their 60th class reunion Schleswig Calf show weekend of Sept. 14-15. They had an informal meeting Friday evening at Schleswig Golf Course. They were going to participate in the parade Saturday, but it got rained out. The main event was Saturday evening at Cronk’s in Denison. Attending the main event are pictured. Back row: Joey (Kuel) Hugens, Verdeen Hennings, Lowell Lee, Karol (Hamann) Reif, Joleen (Petersen) Carstensen, Larry Jepsen, and John Dodge. Middle row: Roger Petersen, Frances (Hollander) Clausen, Jo (Wodtke) Ketelsen, Swen Berger and Twila (Longlee) Miller. Front row: Dorothy (Pickel) Rix, Mavis (Lyman) Skow, Beverly (Pickel) Rix, and Sandy (Lyon) Rickert.
