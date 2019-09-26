The Class of 1969 from Schleswig High School celebrated their 50th Class Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Schleswig Golf Course. Those in attendance were, front row, left to right, Ruth (Maas) Gentry, Nancy (Meseck) Kline, Mike Meyer, Deb (Broers) Bredenkamp, Janet (Buffum) Lafrentz, Marge (Quandt) Miller, and Connie (Hopp) Souza. Second row, Inez (Friedrichsen) Voss, Ronda (Riessen) Chapman, Gaylene (Friedrichsen) Steckelberg, Michelle (Jensen) Phillips, Darlis Clausen, Ronda (Bumann) Stingley, Karla (Paulsen) Cose, Paula (Reese) Cross, Vickie (Else) Huebner, Judy (Petersen) Cose, and Susan (Petersen) Benton. Third row, Lodean Kastner, Gaylen Bahnsen, Al Ernst, Gary Knief, Bob Riessen, Larry Wiebers, Randy Bornhoft, Cynthia Gosch, Steve Christiansen, Mike Kroeger, and Raymond Helkenn. Not available for the photo was Roger Koch.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 30
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
Top 10 List
-
Adults, children gather to remember Jaycoby Estrada, promote safer driving
-
Blair YMCA CEO to resign
-
Blair man found guilty of Sex Offender Registry Act violation, meth possession
-
Stepping up for the sale
-
Manufactured dreams: Blair boy with chronic disease granted Disney World trip wish
-
Woman arrested following hit and run
-
Nearly $5,000 raised for Martinez, Estrada families
-
Week 4: High School Football ScoreBoard - Sept. 20, 2019
-
FRIDAY FOOTBALL UPDATE: Pioneers improve to 2-2 with 21-10 win
-
Man found guilty of car theft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.