Schleswig Class of 1969
The Class of 1969 from Schleswig High School celebrated their 50th Class Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Schleswig Golf Course. Those in attendance were, front row, left to right, Ruth (Maas) Gentry, Nancy (Meseck) Kline, Mike Meyer, Deb (Broers) Bredenkamp, Janet (Buffum) Lafrentz, Marge (Quandt) Miller, and Connie (Hopp) Souza. Second row, Inez (Friedrichsen) Voss, Ronda (Riessen) Chapman, Gaylene (Friedrichsen) Steckelberg, Michelle (Jensen) Phillips, Darlis Clausen, Ronda (Bumann) Stingley, Karla (Paulsen) Cose, Paula (Reese) Cross, Vickie (Else) Huebner, Judy (Petersen) Cose, and Susan (Petersen) Benton. Third row, Lodean Kastner, Gaylen Bahnsen, Al Ernst, Gary Knief, Bob Riessen, Larry Wiebers, Randy Bornhoft, Cynthia Gosch, Steve Christiansen, Mike Kroeger, and Raymond Helkenn. Not available for the photo was Roger Koch.

